Weather forces Winterhawks to postpone game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The winter weather is now affecting sports schedules.

The Portland Winterhawks postponed their Saturday game against the Everett Silvertips because of the weather. No make up date has been announced, but all tickets will be honored when it is re-scheduled.

The Winterhawks game on Sunday against the Kamloops Blazers has now been moved from the Moda Center to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The puck drops on that game at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Blazers remain scheduled to play the Detroit Pistons Saturday night at Moda. However, Blazers VP Michael Lewellen told KOIN 6 News “decisions are being made” about this game.

