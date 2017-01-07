Photos: Snow and ice hit Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow and freezing rain are expected in the Portland metro area and greater Willamette Valley on January 7.

Crashes have been reported across the region already due to dangerous weather conditions.

Snow and ice storm on January 7, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Frozen Multnomah Falls on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Ashleigh Amanda-Sue Hallowell) A frozen over Johnson Creek at 92nd and Flavel Street on January 7, 2017. (KOIN) A truck jackknifed on I-5 between Salem and Albany in winter weather, January 7, 2017 (OSP) Snow builds up on cars in Monmouth on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Randall Jones) A car crashed due to winter weather on Hwy 8 and 331st in Cornelius. (WCSO) Dangerous road conditions lead to crashes all over the region on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Raymond Peachtree) Dangerous road conditions lead to crashes all over the region on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Raymond Peachtree) Snow piled up in Crooked River Ranch, Oregon on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Denise Babbitt Holland)