Photos: Snow and ice hit Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow and freezing rain are expected in the Portland metro area and greater Willamette Valley on January 7.
Crashes have been reported across the region already due to dangerous weather conditions.
Snow and ice storm on January 7, 2017
Snow and ice storm on January 7, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Celebrating 2017 around the world
-
Brazil therapy dogs
-
Top Oregon Photos of 2016
-
Remembering Debbie Reynolds 1932-2016
-
Remembering Carrie Fisher 1956-2016
-
Pet Walk
-
500 enjoy Christmas meal at Union Gospel Mission
-
Nico Serra’s new GRIT Freedom Chair
-
Top Pet Walk Forecast 2016
-
Jack Hardy’s 99th birthday