Photos: Snow and ice hit Portland area

A winter storm warning is in effect

Published:
A frozen over Johnson Creek at 92nd and Flavel Street on January 7, 2017. (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow and freezing rain are expected in the Portland metro area and greater Willamette Valley on January 7.

Crashes have been reported across the region already due to dangerous weather conditions.

Snow and ice storm on January 7, 2017