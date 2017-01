PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in serious condition after being struck by a MAX train on E Burnside Saturday night.

Portland Fire and Rescue said the man was taken to the hospital. His identity and exact age are unknown at this time.

The collision happened near 143rd and E. Burnside.

TriMet said shuttle buses are serving blue line stops between Gateway Transit Center and Civic Drive due to the collision.

