How to help: Warming shelter, donation info

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warming shelters throughout Multnomah County remain open during the intensely severe winter weather.

Leaders are urging those living on the streets to seek shelter and ask the public to make donations of warm weather gear — coats, hats, gloves, footwear, tarps, sleeping bags and blankets.

During the day:

People looking to get warm can use open public buildings. Some buildings, like the Multnomah County libraries, are closed because of the weather. Daytime warming shelters can be found at 211info.org

To find shelter at night:

Severe weather night and day warming centers are open in Gresham and Portland tonight. Anyone seeking shelter should call 211info by dialing 211, toll free, from any phone. 211 will help identify the closest available shelter and transportation options. Complete list of Multnomah County Shelters

To donate:

Durable cold weather gear is needed — everything from sleeping bags and tents to hats, coats and gloves.

Donations may be dropped off at 3 locations:

> Bud Clark Commons, 665 NW Hoyt Street, Portland

> Portland Rescue Mission, 111 W Burnside Street, Portland

> Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES), 30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland

Complete donation details: 211 donations

If you see someone needing help:

If someone you see is in danger or having a medical crisis, call 911. If you see someone that, for instance, is outside and not dressed properly, call PPB at 503.823.3333.