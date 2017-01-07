By air or by land, weather makes Oregon travel tough

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow and ice storm settling on top of Oregon is making travel in and out of the state difficult.

The Oregon State Police and various county sheriffs have all urged motorists to stay home, or at least off the roads unless it’s an absolute emergency.

Not trying to scare motorists (well sorta). Snow is now falling on top of icy I-5 in Lane County. Please don't drive pic.twitter.com/XRI9T90xes — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) January 7, 2017

Flights into and out of PDX are already dramatically affected. Many flights are either canceled or delayed.

Snow and sleet will develop in the southern valley Saturday morning and push north through the afternoon. Cold, easterly winds from the Gorge will bring mainly snow to areas north of Wilsonville and into Southwest Washington.

A mix of snow and sleet is possible south of that.

Overnight Saturday we can expect a change-over from snow to freezing rain, which will continue into early Sunday morning. Areas south of Wilsonville should experience normal rain by the morning hours, but areas to the north and east will likely see freezing rain persist late into Sunday morning.

Raining ice in MC, here is my expert advice…..Drive a sled not a car! Much safer and a whole lot more fun! Becareful.. pic.twitter.com/iilIgj3TJJ — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) January 7, 2017