Blogger asked to delete info on Malheur informants

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Federal prosecutors want a judge to order a California man to remove all information from his website about confidential informants involved in the takeover of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon last winter.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that authorities say the information posted by 70-year-old Gary Hunt was turned over to defense attorneys in the case pursuant to a protective order that barred it from being shared with outside parties. Hunt has been involved in Operation Mutual Defense, a network of militias and supporters founded by Ryan Payne, one of the refuge occupation’s organizers.

Occupation leader Ammon Bundy and six others were acquitted of conspiracy and other charges after a five-week trial that ended Oct. 27; a trial for seven other defendants looms. Hunt argues that the court’s protective order doesn’t apply to him.