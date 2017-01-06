Portland prepares for another winter weather event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is preparing for another winter weather event just weeks after the city was hit by 2 storms in 2 weeks in mid-December.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation, TriMet, Portland Parks and Recreation and Portland General Electric are working together to keep the city safe during the impending snow and freezing rain due on January 7. City officials say they’ve learned a lot from the last storm and are reacting accordingly where they can.

“When the weather takes a turn for the worst, our goal is to help Portlanders get home safe and in the case of the impending event, hopefully stay home safe over the weekend,” transportation commissioner Dan Saltzman said in a press conference Friday.

Saltzman said PBOT crews have been preparing the streets with anti-ice chemicals on major transit and emergency services routes. They also have plows and sanders ready for Saturday morning. PBOT will not be using salt on roads in the Portland area for this weather event.

People are urged to stay off the roads, but if travel is necessary, to have chains, emergency kits, a full tank of gas and warm clothes.

PBOT is also taking a new approach to avoiding abandoned cars blocking major roads by requiring cars to have traction tires or chains before they drive on W. Burnside or Sam Jackson Park Road, which leads to OHSU.

Saltzman also said drivers should stay out of the way of snow plows.

“You’re likely to find the road conditions much better behind a snow plow than you will in front of it,” Saltzman said.

TriMet officials want passengers to stay safe when using buses or MAX trains as well. They are doing what they can to keep bus and MAX routes moving, but it’s likely that they will use snow routes and reduced speeds. Buses with chains can only go 25 mph.

Shelly Lomax with TriMet warned passengers to allow buses to stop competently before approaching, in case they slide on the ice.

Portland Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forrest crews have been working since the December storms to clean up more than 270 trees that fell in parks — 242 in Forest Park alone. Spokesman Mark Ross said the snow and ice we saw in December impacted Portland parks more than any other storm in a decade.

If you see a fallen tree or large branches call 503.823.TREE or email trees@portlandoregon.gov

Crews respond to tree emergencies in heavily impacted areas first and then work their way into neighborhoods. Ross said people should make sure the area is safe before attempting to clean up branches on their own. Look up and around the area to check for other branches that may fall.

Freezing rain and ice can lead to issues with trees and power lines. When they get weighed down by ice, they can break and fall and create a dangerous situation.

If you see a down power line, call 503.464.7777 or 911 to report the down line.