PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and Gresham firefighters are ready to rescue people or animals if they fall through icy on a pond.

They said any ice that forms over a body of water will be too thin to walk on.

The dive team has special suits and rafts for icy water rescues.

Firefighters say if you’re with someone who falls through the ice, don’t jump in after them. Call 911 and try to throw them a rope or something to hold on to.