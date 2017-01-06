Photos: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A lone shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport Friday, killing five people and injuring eight before he was taken into custody, officials said. The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene and emergency medical workers treated at least one bleeding victim on the tarmac.
Authorities have not yet released a motive for the shooting inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada.
Shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
