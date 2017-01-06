PDX increases security after Florida shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In light of the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in Floria, the Portland International Airport is increasing security.

Port of Portland officials say there will be more law enforcement presence at the airport Friday.

There do not appear to be any flights affected by security concerns in Portland.

Five people were killed and more were injured in the shooting Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. The shooter was taken into custody but flights have been suspended at that airport.

Officials in Florida said the shooting there took place in the baggage claim area.

Major airports across the county are also increasing security following the shooting.

NYC Area airports, LAX and MIA are upping security following the shooting at FLL — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) January 6, 2017