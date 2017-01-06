Missing children may be with wanted mother

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 2 children who may be in the custody of a wanted woman.

Four-year-old Shyann Scott and 4-week-old Zander Scott were supposed to be handed over to Department of Human Services custody on December 14, but their parents never turned them over. There are custody warrants out for the children.

According to the sheriff’s department, Derrick Scott, 25, and Meghan Wilson, 30, fled the place they were supposed to be staying. They may be staying somewhere in the Rockwood area and may be driving a red pickup truck with a white canopy and Washington license plates.

Wilson is wanted on a felony warrant for meth possession.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilson, Scott or the children is asked to call 503.655.8211.