Mayor Wheeler to hold Friday press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will answer questions from the media in his first press conference since taking over from Charlie Hales.

Wheeler will address his priorities beginning at 3 p.m. Friday. KOIN 6 News will stream the press conference.

He was publicly sworn in Wednesday morning at Jason Lee Elementary School after officially taking office on January 1.

That day, he touched upon several issues like police reform, the homeless crisis and affordable housing, which he said he knows are all important.

In closing, Wheeler said, “Talk is cheap. Action is what matters. I know you’ll hold me accountable. That’s what I want. It’s what I expect.”

Wheeler won the election in the May primary, garnering more than 50% of the vote from a crowded primary field. Incumbent Mayor Charlie Hales opted not to seek a second term.