PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — A man died and a woman was seriously injured in a crash on SE 9th Ave and Tenino Street Friday evening.

Portland Police said a female passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but the man who was driving was trapped inside the car. Portland Fire and Rescue said the man died.

Police said it appeared the driver hit several parked cars before his car rolled. They don’t know what led to the crash.

The Major Crash Team in investigating.