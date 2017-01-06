Hubbard fire investigation focused on murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man and 3 children found dead after a Hubbard house fire suffered gunshot wounds to the head. The adult woman died of blunt force trauma, the Marion County Medical Examiner confirmed.
The bodies are consistent with the Kroeker family who lived in the house, but the medical examiner did not confirm their identities. Keith and Erin Kroeker and their 3 kids, Leia, Luke and Breadon, lived in the home that was intentionally set on fire on January 3.
The sheriff’s department is investigating the deaths as a murder/suicide.
