Hubbard fire investigation focused on murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man and 3 children found dead after a Hubbard house fire suffered gunshot wounds to the head. The adult woman died of blunt force trauma, the Marion County Medical Examiner confirmed.

The bodies are consistent with the Kroeker family who lived in the house, but the medical examiner did not confirm their identities. Keith and Erin Kroeker and their 3 kids, Leia, Luke and Breadon, lived in the home that was intentionally set on fire on January 3.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the deaths as a murder/suicide.

Bodies found in rubble of Hubbard house fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Kroeker family's Hubbard house burned down in a fire and 5 bodies were found on the property, November 5, 2017. (Courtesy photo to KOIN) The Kroeker family's Hubbard house burned down in a fire and 5 bodies were found on the property, November 5, 2017. (Courtesy photo to KOIN) The Kroeker family's Hubbard house burned down in a fire and 5 bodies were found on the property, November 5, 2017. (Courtesy photo to KOIN) Sheriff's deputies say the Kroeker family is unaccounted for following a fire at their Hubbard home, January 3, 2017. (Courtesy photo to KOIN) The Kroeker family's Hubbard house burned down in a fire and 5 bodies were found on the property, November 5, 2017. (Courtesy photo to KOIN) The Kroeker family's Hubbard house burned down in a fire and 5 bodies were found on the property, November 5, 2017. (Courtesy photo to KOIN) Sheriff's deputies say the Kroeker family is unaccounted for following a fire at their Hubbard home, January 3, 2017. (Courtesy photo provided to KOIN 6 News via neighbors) Three structures on the Kroeker family's Hubbard property were destroyed in a fire, November 3, 2017. (KOIN) Three structures on the Kroeker family's Hubbard property were destroyed in a fire, November 3, 2017. (KOIN) Three structures on the Kroeker family's Hubbard property were destroyed in a fire, November 3, 2017. (KOIN) Three structures on the Kroeker family's Hubbard property were destroyed in a fire, November 3, 2017. (KOIN) A body was found in a burning house in Hubbard, January 3 2017. (KOIN) A body was found in a burning house in Hubbard, January 3 2017. (KOIN) A body was found in a burning house in Hubbard, January 3 2017. (KOIN)