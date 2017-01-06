Hey, Oregon: We’re not Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The state Thruway Authority is banning trucks from traveling west on Interstate 90 in western New York because of treacherous driving conditions caused by lake-effect snow storms.

Westbound commercial traffic is banned beyond Buffalo and is being diverted off the highway Friday at Exit 46 outside Rochester. Trucks are directed to take I-390 south to I-86 west along the New York’s Southern Tier.

The ban comes after storms that dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the Buffalo area shifted south of the city.

The National Weather Service says storms that began on Wednesday along lakes Erie and Ontario have dumped up to 32 inches in western and central New York.

Forecasters say some parts of the Tug Hill east of Lake Ontario could get up to 5 feet of snow by the time the storms diminish Sunday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Dozens of elementary students had to remain in their suburban Buffalo schools for hours after classes ended when lake-effect storms dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the area.

Administrators in the West Seneca School District just south of Buffalo say nearly 50 students from two elementary schools boarded buses Thursday afternoon and eventually made it home safely that evening after the vehicles got stuck in standstill traffic.

District officials halted bus service when conditions became too hazardous, keeping other students in classrooms where they were provided with blankets. The buses began taking student home around 11:30 p.m. and officials say all students arrived home safely soon afterward.

The National Weather Service says storms that began Wednesday have dumped as much as 28 inches of snow on areas south of Buffalo.