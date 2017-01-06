Flu kills 7 in Lane County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people have died of influenza in Lane County this winter, officials say in a warning to others.

Public health officials say vaccinations against the flu are critical to help stop spread the illness. This winter is on track to be the most deadly for the flu since 2012.

Symptoms of the flu include a fever (100º F or higher), cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, feeling very tired, vomiting or diarrhea. Not everyone that has flu has all of these symptoms.