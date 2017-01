PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy who has not been seen or heard from since December 21.

Taurus Robinson left his home and hasn’t been seen since. He is black with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-foot-6 and 175 pounds.

Robinson’s family thinks he may be near Redmond.

If you know where Robinson is, call 503.823.3333.