Wintry weekend: Snow, ice heading to PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another winter storm is approaching as we head into the weekend, and it’s expected to bring a round of snow to the Willamette Valley, Portland metro area, Gorge, and mountains, followed by a change-over into ice and freezing rain for lower elevations.

Ice totals from the storm could be significant, causing hazardous driving conditions and potentially bringing down tree limbs and power lines. Be prepared to adjust travel plans if you’re heading out between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the Coast Range, Willamette Valley, Gorge and Cascade mountains from 10 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team will continue to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer in, but here’s how it looks like it will be playing out:

Timing:

Snow and sleet will develop in the southern valley Saturday morning and push north through the afternoon. Cold, easterly winds from the Gorge will bring mainly snow to areas north of Wilsonville and into Southwest Washington.

A mix of snow and sleet is possible south of that.

Overnight Saturday we can expect a change-over from snow to freezing rain, which will continue into early Sunday morning. Areas south of Wilsonville should experience normal rain by the morning hours, but areas to the north and east will likely see freezing rain persist late into Sunday morning.

There will be a gradual shift to regular rain by Sunday night for most of the metro. Eastern areas of the metro and into the Gorge could potentially see freezing rain as late as Monday morning.

Be prepared for icy roads for your Monday morning commute, as this thaw out could be a slow one.

Snow Totals:

The valley could see 1-2 inches of snow with higher totals north and east. East of Cascade Locks could see 4-6 inches. Up to a foot of snow is possible in the Cascades.

Ice Totals:

The valley will likely see 1/4-3/4 of an inch with heavier ice in the northern valley and east metro. Spots out towards Cascade Locks could see up to an inch of ice.

