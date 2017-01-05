Powell’s sends Obama, Trump personalized book packages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President-elect Donald Trump probably won’t have much time for leisurely reading in the next 4 years, but in the off chance he does, Powell’s Books packaged up a personalized selection of books he might enjoy.

Portland’s famous bookstore recently asked customers what books they’d recommend for President-elect Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama.

“Thank you for the hundreds of recommendations you offered for consideration,” Powell’s website states. “We received so many thoughtful, heartfelt suggestions.”

What resulted was a list of political biographies, tales of empathy, women’s literature and even Phil Knight’s memoir — for Trump — that were plucked from Powell’s shelves, packaged up and shipped off to the nation’s capitol.

