‘Portlandia’ season 7 airs Thursday night

The season premiere airs at 10 p.m. on IFC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s iconic television series is back with ‘Portlandia‘ season 7 airing on Thursday evening.

The season premiere will air on the IFC cable network at 10 p.m. Find out what channel IFC is on with your television provider here.

Co-creator Fred Armisen told KOIN 6 News this season will feature topics that become less Portland specific and more broad in nature. Armisen said protests, parking problems, hyper development and gentrification are happening in Portland but also many other major American cities.

