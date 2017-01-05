Police: La Pine shooting apparent murder-suicide

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say they found guns and ammunition throughout a La Pine home where an apparent murder-suicide took place.

The Bulletin reports that 56-year-old Jeffrey Randle Ford and 19-year-old Brandi Ann Schopper were found dead on Dec. 21 in a double-wide mobile home. Ford’s son, 20-year-old Jeffrey Thunder Ford, survived the shooting.

Police say Jeffrey Randal Ford and Jeffrey Thunder Ford had been arguing when the older man began pointing a gun at his son. Jeffrey Thunder Ford called 911 to report the incident and during the call was shot in the chest. The older man then shot his son’s girlfriend Schopper.

Jeffrey Thunder Ford fled the mobile home and was found lying on the frozen street, bleeding by neighbors who called the authorities. He survived his injuries.