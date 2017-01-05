Photos: Fire destroys Hubbard family’s home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators found the bodies of a man, woman and 3 children in the rubble of a Hubbard house that was set ablaze Tuesday morning.

The fire destroyed 3 separate structures on the Kroeker family’s property and investigators said they found evidence the blaze was “intentionally set”.

Authorities could not confirm the identities of the bodies found, but they are consistent with the 5 people who lived at the home, Erin and Keith Kroeker and their 3 children Leia, Luke and Braedon.

The medical examiner is working to confirm their identities.

