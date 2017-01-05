Out for a freezing run? You might get free adidas

Adidas Running is handing out free shoes and gear around Portland

The truck handing out free adidas, January 5 2017. (adidas)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — adidas Running is handing out free shoes around Portland today to runners who don’t let the bitter cold stop them.

Some of the adidas Running shoes being handed out, January 5 2017. (adidas)
With temperatures in the teens and low 20s, adidas decided it was a good day to surprise brave runners. The give out will start at 7 a.m. at Mt Tabor (around SE 69th Avenue and Belmont). Look out for a white adidas truck.

Find out more here or track the hashtag #WhyIRunPortland

Here is the schedule for the day:

7:00am-8:30am: Mt Tabor (around SE 69th Ave + Belmont entrance)
9:00am-10:30am: Eastbank Esplanade (under the Hawthorne Bridge)
12:30pm-2:00pm: Washington Park / Downtown
2:30pm-4:00pm: Additional “drive around” starting from downtown PDX
6:00pm-6:30pm: Catlin Gable Track – Oregon Road Runners Club takeover