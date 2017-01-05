Out for a freezing run? You might get free adidas

Related Coverage Brrr! Coldest morning in 2 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — adidas Running is handing out free shoes around Portland today to runners who don’t let the bitter cold stop them.

With temperatures in the teens and low 20s, adidas decided it was a good day to surprise brave runners. The give out will start at 7 a.m. at Mt Tabor (around SE 69th Avenue and Belmont). Look out for a white adidas truck.

Find out more here or track the hashtag #WhyIRunPortland

Here is the schedule for the day:

7:00am-8:30am: Mt Tabor (around SE 69th Ave + Belmont entrance)

9:00am-10:30am: Eastbank Esplanade (under the Hawthorne Bridge)

12:30pm-2:00pm: Washington Park / Downtown

2:30pm-4:00pm: Additional “drive around” starting from downtown PDX

6:00pm-6:30pm: Catlin Gable Track – Oregon Road Runners Club takeover