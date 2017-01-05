Officials kill cougar spotted near Sandy schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon State Police worked with U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services Wednesday, Jan. 4, to track and kill a cougar that had been reported Tuesday night to the Sandy Police Department.

Sandy police posted a message via social media to the public at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, announcing the initial sighting just west of Royal Lane in Sandy, and cautioning the community to “avoid the hiking trails in this area until authorities can resolve the issue.”

A 2-year-old male cougar weighing about 90 pounds was first seen on private property and may have killed a sheep. Because of the livestock killing, Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife decided to use hounds to track the animal.

Because of the cougar’s close proximity to a public school and a nearby residential area, officials became concerned about the threat to public safety and chose to kill the animal.

“Fortunately, there wasn’t school,” said Rick Swart, ODFW Northwest Region public information officer. “So that streamlined things.”

The cougar was shot and killed on private property after being tracked and treed by hounds.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.