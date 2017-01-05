Man barricades himself with baby in Gresham apt

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers are attempting to negotiate with a man who has barricaded himself with a baby inside an apartment on Thursday morning.

The incident started around 11:30 p.m. near Gresham High School in the 200 block o NE Division Street, Gresham Police Officer Ben Costigan tells KOIN 6 News.

Police were initially notified of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.

The woman was able to get outside the apartment and notify police. Costigan said haven’t been able to establish contact with the man.

Police don’t think there are any weapons inside the house, only household items.

KOIN 6 News is at the scene and will have more information soon.