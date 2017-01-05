Crews sift through debris for clues in Hubbard fire

HUBBARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators continue to sift through ash and ice in the ruins of a house fire that was intentionally set on January 3.

The 5 people who live there, Erin and Keith Kroeker and their 3 children, are still unaccounted for. So far, one body has been found but not identified.

More than 40 investigators have been working the scene for 3 days, looking for evidence in the debris.

“It reminds me of archaeology,” Lt. Chris Baldridge with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. “They actually have sifting screens. They are sifting the large debris to a smaller screen and sifting that in another screen down to a tarp to decide what is evidence and what is not.”

The search for evidence is complicated by the fact that the 2-story house collapsed on itself and the water used to extinguish the fire has frozen.

The one thing officials will say is that the fire was intentionally set. The 3 separate structures that burned were far enough apart that the first might not have spread to them without some human assistance.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday with updates on the investigation.