Crews sift through debris for clues in Hubbard fire

More than 40 investigators have been working the scene

Jennifer Dowling and KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Investigators continue to try and piece together what caused a fatal fire in Hubbard earlier this week. January 5, 2017, (KOIN)
Investigators continue to try and piece together what caused a fatal fire in Hubbard earlier this week. January 5, 2017, (KOIN)

HUBBARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators continue to sift through ash and ice in the ruins of a house fire that was intentionally set on January 3.

The 5 people who live there, Erin and Keith Kroeker and their 3 children, are still unaccounted for. So far, one body has been found but not identified.

More than 40 investigators have been working the scene for 3 days, looking for evidence in the debris.

A body was found in a burning house in Hubbard, January 3 2017. (KOIN)
A body was found in a burning house in Hubbard, January 3 2017. (KOIN)

“It reminds me of archaeology,” Lt. Chris Baldridge with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. “They actually have sifting screens. They are sifting the large debris to a smaller screen and sifting that in another screen down to a tarp to decide what is evidence and what is not.”

The search for evidence is complicated by the fact that the 2-story house collapsed on itself and the water used to extinguish the fire has frozen.

The one thing officials will say is that the fire was intentionally set. The 3 separate structures that burned were far enough apart that the first might not have spread to them without some human assistance.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday with updates on the investigation. 

Sheriff's deputies say the Kroeker family is unaccounted for following a fire at their Hubbard home, January 3, 2017. (Courtesy photo to KOIN)
Sheriff’s deputies say the Kroeker family is unaccounted for following a fire at their Hubbard home, January 3, 2017. (Courtesy photo to KOIN)