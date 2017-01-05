Brrr! Coldest morning in 2 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday morning was the coldest in two years!

The morning lows were in the teens and low 20s. Temperatures warm into the mid-30s this afternoon. Expect sun from sunrise at 7:50 a.m. to sunset at 4:42 p.m.

Friday morning will likely be a few degrees colder than today. Expect widespread teens west of the Cascades early on (even a few spots in the single digits). Sun dominates the day.

THURSDAY FORECAST: Grab the sunglasses & parka! COLD, but sunny. Less wind today. High: 33°-36° #koin6news pic.twitter.com/DedEJzu3t3 — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) January 5, 2017

Big changes arrive this weekend

Plan for treacherous driving conditions starting Saturday. A wet system moves in from the south Saturday morning.

By afternoon, moisture is pulling into Portland. Expect a brief period of snow before a transition to freezing rain Saturday evening.

The cold east wind ramps up in the gorge and metro Saturday morning and continues throughout the weekend. With the freezer door open, the metro will likely remain icy through Sunday.

The southern Willamette Valley will thaw first, likely by Sunday. The metro will thaw late Sunday or early Monday and the gorge will remain snowy and icy through Monday.

Next week looks very wet with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid to upper-30s.