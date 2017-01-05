2 homes damaged by fires caused by cigarettes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two homes were damaged on Thursday morning in separate fires caused by cigarettes discarded outside.

Gresham Fire responded to the first fire in Wood Village on NE Village Ct. around 12:35 a.m. No one was injured and the home suffered moderate damage. A family is displaced.

The second fire was in Troutdale on SW Halsey around 3 a.m. The home was seriously damaged and a family is displaced.

Officials say high winds can cause fires hours after a cigarette is discarded outside. They say cold temperatures causes the water they spray to become ice and makes their work difficult.