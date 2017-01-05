2 arrested for theft case involving 300 victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested on Tuesday after West Linn Police searched their motel room and found thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.

43-year-old Paul Herbert and 42-year-old Jennifer Coffman paid for the Lake Oswego motel room they were staying at with prepaid debit cards purchased with stolen credit cards. Officers found meth, stolen property, other items paid for using the prepaid debit cards, luggage from the Portland airport and other evidence of identity theft such as forged drivers licenses and credit cards.

Officials say as many as 300 people from Portland, West Linn and Lake Oswego are victims of Herbert and Coffman.

Herbert is charged with identity theft and possession of a forged instrument. Coffman is charged with identity theft, possession of a forged instrument and had warrants out in Multnomah and Clackamas counties for ID theft, possession of meth and possession of forged instruments.