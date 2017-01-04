Vancouver man, 72, with dementia reported missing

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 72-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Wednesday.

Alfonso Flores Morales reportedly left his assisted living home on the 3000 block of NE 117th Court around noon, Vancouver Police Dept. said.

Morales suffers from dementia and needs medication regularly.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black beanie cap, blue jeans and black leather shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.