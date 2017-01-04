Road crews fix troublesome Sheridan pothole

SHERIDAN, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the bad boy of Ballston Road, a huge pothole in the shadow of a federal prison in Sheridan.

It’s now patched, but last week it looked like the picture below.

Nathan McElhany ran over it in the dark one night last week, and it bent the rim of his wheel. He went back to see what he’d run over and couldn’t believe how big the hole was.

McElhany wound up paying more than $1,600 for repairs and 4 new tires.

He had his infant daughter with him and said he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the big hole causes someone to get hurt.

Yamhill County road crews have since filled the pothole with asphalt, but McElhany said it’s like putting a baby band aid on a major wound. He wants it fixed permanently before it does more damage to others.