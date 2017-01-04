Police: Salem sex offender arrested, hit 3 with car

Related Coverage Driver hits crowd after fight in Fred Meyer parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem sex offender was arrested after allegedly hitting 3 people with a car in a grocery store parking lot and fleeing, police say.

The Salem Police Department said 31-year-old Logan A. Boucher was taken into custody after being questioned by authorities. He has been booked into the Marion County Corrections Facility on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless driving and failure to register as a sex offender, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at a Fred Meyer. A 51-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and was hospitalized along with 2 others. Their names were not released. All 3 have since been released from the hospital, authorities said.

Investigators are still trying to find the vehicle involved in the incident. It is a black 2005 Audi A4 and may have damage to the front section and windshield areas.