Jags Clubhouse loses liquor license after shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license for the Jags Clubhouse after a series of violent incidents in recent months.

The strip club on North Columbia Blvd. has been under investigation for 2 recent shootings and an incident on January 3. The OLCC is also proposing to cancel the liquor license out of concern for public safety.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man at the strip club on December 30. Police said the man was hospitalized but his injury was not life-threatening.

On November 18, 2016, 2 women were shot outside the club. A 22-year-old woman and a 30-year-old were both shot but did not have life-threatening injuries.

“It is not easy using the existing administrative process to respond to immediate concerns for public safety,” said Steve Marks, OLCC executive director. “Immediate suspensions require us to put an entire case together in hours not weeks. As a state we need to consider creating better tools to allow for prompt action when public safety is at stake while preserving the right to due process for licensees.”

The OLCC said Jags Clubhouse can request a hearing on the merits of the suspension that would be heard by an administrative law judge.

The Portland police are still investigating the incidents.