Hubbard family ‘had no enemies in this world’

Related Coverage Family unaccounted for after Hubbard fire

HUBBARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A family of 5 is still unaccounted for a day after their home was destroyed by a fire near Hubbard.

The Kroeker family home, shop and detached garage all burned, leading investigators to call the fire “suspicious.” The 3 structures are not close to each other.

Erin Kroeker, 39, Keith Kroeker, 42 and their 3 children live in the house. Neither investigators nor family members have heard from them.

Keith Kroeker’s father, Mike Kroeker, said if this fire was intentionally set, he doesn’t know who could be responsible.

“I have no idea — Keith and Erin had no enemies in this world,” Mike Kroeker told KOIN. “They were all liked by all the neighbors. The kids were well adjusted at school.”

Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were able to go inside the building for the first time Wednesday morning to start looking for evidence. The investigation is complicated by the fact that the water used to put out the fire has turned to ice.

One body was found in the burning home Tuesday when fire fighters were on the scene. Investigators haven’t shared yet if any other bodies have been found or if they have determined a cause.