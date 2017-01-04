Tenant groups cry foul over waterfront high rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The controversial Yard high-rise on Portland’s northeast waterfront is again making headlines.

It has been criticized for its design in the past, but this time it involves the developer renting out an entire floor of the building to a vacation rental company.

This comes as the developers accepted tax credits from the city for affordable housing.

It’s why tenant advocacy groups are crying foul, and the city threatened to pull back its tax credits for the building.

The problem is that Portland has been promoting the construction of these huge buildings as a way to solve the housing crisis. Renters’ rights groups say taking apartments off the market for vacation rentals doesn’t help ease the burden.

In the Yard Towers over the waterfront on the north-east side on the 4th, 5th and 6th floor, there are affordable housing units, which housing advocate Margot Black says Portland needs more of.

But high above those affordable units on the 11th floor, Vacasa, a vacation rental company, has taken the lease on 18 units and is renting them to visitors for thousands of dollars.

“I think that’s an interesting argument. I would say in this case of the Yard, there were still a lot of vacant units in the building, even after we rented that floor,” Cliff Johnson of Vacasa told KOIN 6 News. “So, if there was such a demand for them to lower rent or even enough demand to fill those units, that would have been happening anyway.”

In fact, Johson and advocates agree. Developers across the city have invested most heavily in luxury housing, and the demand is not there.

“I think what you are seeing in Portland is that there is a trend to build higher-end apartments, [and] those are not going to solve the affordable housing issue,” Johnson said.

Johnson said another item yet to be worked out is the city’s complex laws surrounding short-term rentals.

Vacasa said the developer was under the impression they could use the high-end units for vacation rentals as long as the affordable units weren’t used.

The key backer of the project, Guardian Real Estate Services, said they sold the building on December 16, 2016, but didn’t provide further comment on the tax credit situation.

KOIN 6 News contacted Commissioner Dan Saltzman, who oversees the Portland Housing Bureau. He didn’t return a request for an interview.