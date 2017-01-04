High winds, blizzard conditions close Timberline

Related Coverage Wind chill leaves metro area shivering

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KOIN) – Weather on Mt. Hood has forced the closure of one ski resort.

Timberline will not open Wednesday because of high winds, according to the resort’s social media accounts.

Nearby at Mt. Hood Meadows, many of its chairlifts are on “wind standby,” which means they may not operate until winds subside.

Extreme winds and temperatures also closed Skibowl, officials there tweeted.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that U.S. Highway 26 remains open over Mt. Hood, but “driving conditions have deteriorated and travelers should avoid the highway if possible.”

A spokesperson with ODOT said temperatures were about 16 degrees with blizzard-like conditions forming because of blowing snow, low visibility, downed trees and wind gusts of 50-60 mph.

In a rare move, ODOT actually closed Timberline Road except for emergency traffic.