Gov. Brown, Inslee won’t attend Trump’s inauguration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The governors of Oregon and Washington will not be attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, officials say.

Representatives for Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee have confirmed they won’t be attending the ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.

A spokeswoman for Inslee said the Washington governor will be focusing on state issues at the time, as the state’s legislative session is scheduled to start the following week.

Former President Jimmy Carter, President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush and their wives have said they’ll attend the inauguration ceremony. Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife will not due to age and health, officials said.