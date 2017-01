PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A forklift hit a gas meter in Northwest Portland, prompting the evacuation of buildings in the area.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted the buildings in the area of NW 13th and Flanders were evacuated as a precaution and that no gas accumulated.

Emergency responders and crews from NW Natural were at the scene.

Strong smell of natural gas here at NW13/Flanders where @PDXFire says gas line was hit, a few buildings nearby evacuated #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/WZA2PKYP7F — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) January 5, 2017