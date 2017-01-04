Freezing temps delay schools, slow roads

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Freezing temperatures are causing problems for schools and roads on Wednesday morning.

A number of schools closed for the day due to road conditions in their area, and others had buses on snow routes.

In Portland, light snow flurries are possible. A cold east wind has put a wind advisory in place until 4 p.m. Gusts up to 40 mph were recorded Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Windy and cold. Flurries possible. Wind Advisory until 4pm. Clearing, less wind tonight. High: 32° #pdx #koin6news pic.twitter.com/E4UWXoXZd5 — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) January 4, 2017

Thousands in Clackamas and Multnomah Counties were without power overnight. An outage map from Portland General Electric shows widespread outages in some areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Albany through Eugene until 7 p.m. where up to 1″ of snow is possible there. The I-5 is closed over Siskiyou Summit where a major winter storm is expected for central/southern Oregon.