Firefighters save hypothermic horse stuck in mud

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clydesdale famous for his role in Forest Grove’s annual holiday parade needed rescuing Wednesday when he got stuck in nearly 2 feet of mud and became hypothermic, officials said.

Firefighters were sent to help Windsor the 1,800 pound Clydesdale at a home on McInnis Lane around 11 a.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The horse was trapped in the mud when crews arrived, and because of Wednesday’s cold temperatures, he was reportedly showing signs of hypothermia.

Firefighters used a system of pulleys and ropes to get Windsor out of the mud and move him onto solid ground. Crews used heating equipment to help warm him up while veterinarians tended to his medical needs, TVF&R said.

It took about 45 minutes for his body temperature to get back to normal.

Windsor got back on his feet and will fully recover from the incident.