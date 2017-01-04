Feds seek 8 year sentence for human trafficker

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man convicted of transporting a minor for prostitution will be sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District court in Oregon.

Konrod Steven Mason pleaded guilty to the charge in April 2015.

His co-defendant, Julia Lynn Haner, was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison in September.

Haner and Mason were accused of recruiting a 17-year-old girl for prostitution, according to court documents. The girl and Haner used to ride a school bus together while enrolled at Lake Oswego High School.

Federal prosecutors had originally sought a 10 year prison sentence for Mason. In court filings submitted to the court on Dec. 7, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said “after continuing discussions, the parties are now jointly recommending 97 months in prison.”

KOIN 6 News will have an update on the final sentence that is handed down by Judge Michael W. Mosman.