Emergency rooms can’t handle spike in flu cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flu cases have hit crisis levels in the Portland area, health officials said.

It has reached the point where emergency rooms can’t handle the number of people coming in. Nearly 200 people have been hospitalized with the flu since October in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties.

Ambulances are having to take patience to other hospitals because ERs are so packed with flu patients.

The flu season generally starts in October and peaks in January and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Legacy Emanuel Medical Center is restricting visitors to 2 per patient and immediate family members only for those under 12 to protect hospital patients from the flu.

Eight people have died in the Seattle area this flu season, KIRO reports. The King County and the health department said there has been a spike in the last 2 weeks.

Flu symptoms may include

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.



The flu is contagious and the CDC recommends everyone over the age of 6 months should be vaccinated every flu season. Doctors at OHSU say it’s not too late to get the vaccine and you should.

Health officials also urge people who are sick to stay at home to avoid spreading the illness to others.