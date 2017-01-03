Woman, 57, dies after being rear-ended on I-5

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — A 57-year-old driver was killed Tuesday after her car was rear-ended by a box truck on I-5 just south of Cottage Grove, officials said.

The crash happened near milepost 171 around 1 p.m., Oregon State Police said.

An investigation revealed Janine B. Cook was driving a 2002 Chrysler sedan southbound on I-5 when she came to a stop in the slow lane. A 2006 Freightliner box truck coming from behind couldn’t avoid Cook’s car and rear-ended her, OSP said.

First responders reached Cook’s car off of I-5 and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators said they don’t know why her car initially stopped.

The driver of the box truck wasn’t hurt in the crash.