Wind picking up as storm heads toward Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yes, it’s cold. But it’s sunny. And windy.

A wind advisory takes effect at 6 p..m. Tuesday and lasts until 4 p.m. Wednesday for the entire Portland/Vancouver metro area. The winds will be strong enough to possibly down limbs or cause power outages.

Wind is going to increase tonight around Portland/Vancouver. WIND ADVISORY 6pm to 4pm Wednesday #koin6news pic.twitter.com/FJdl4nx0RT — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) January 3, 2017

A winter storm is on the way, but Portland will likely escape the snow on Wednesday. But the snow increases in southern-central and eastern Oregon, with heaviest accumulations in the south and central regions.

It’ll stay sunny and cold on Thursday and Friday, but it could get wet on Saturday. Snow and freezing rain is likely on Saturday until the temps warm up.

Wind chill has been in the teens since 4pm yesterday at PDX. Bundle up! #koin6news https://t.co/btHkRsFJRu — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) January 3, 2017

