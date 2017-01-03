West Linn family arrested with drugs, cash, gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four family members and another man were arrested in West Linn on Monday morning after authorities searched a home and found drugs, cash and a gun.

West Linn Police say they stopped 29-year-old Jacob Martus for a DUII after he left a home on Midhill Circle. The home was known to police and Martus’ arrest gave them cause to search the home.

Inside, they found $5,800 in cash, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and a 12 gauge shotgun.

Police arrested 60-year-old Margie Joe Burke and her two sons 38-year-old Justin Alan Burke and 36-year-old Jason Adam Burke. Jason’s 33-year-old wife Amy Louise Burke was also arrested.

Margie Burke is charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine. Justin Burke is charged with possession of methamphetamine and Jason Burke is charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin, possession of schedule 2 Xanax, and probation violation for robbery. Amy Burke is charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin, possession of schedule 2 Xanax, and probation violation for heroin possession.

All were charged with frequenting a place where drugs are sold.