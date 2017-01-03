Vancouver councilor announces run for mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver City Councilor Anne McEnerny-Ogle announced on Monday she would run for mayor.

Vancouver Mayor Timothy D. Leavitt is not seeking re-election, officials say.

McEnerny-Ogle was elected in November 2013 and also serves as Vancouver’s Mayor Pro Tem (fulfilling the duties of mayor in the mayor’s absence), according to the city’s website.

Vancouver City Charter requires that she resign her current position as councilor to run for mayor.

The city’s new mayor is set to be elected in November. Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said as of January 3, no one else had announced they are running for the position.