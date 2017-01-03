Re-elected governors have no plans for new I-5 bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a new year, and both Oregon and Washington have newly re-elected governors, but there are no plans for a new Interstate 5 bridge between Vancouver and Portland, officials say.

Media representatives for both Gov. Kate Brown and Gov. Jay Inslee told KOIN 6 News on Tuesday there are no plans underway for the governors to discuss a new Interstate 5 bridge.

A study published in May 2016 showed that commute time between Portland and Vancouver was up 300%.

The last effort for a new bridge, the Columbia River Crossing Project, contained more than 15 years of work and saw $105 million spent. That project died in 2014.

The new bridge would have included widening part of Interstate 5, replacing the bridge and extending the MAX into Vancouver. Former Gov. Kitzhaber said a new bridge would have improved safety and decreased congestion.

To succeed, the Columbia River Crossing Project needed funding from the Oregon Legislature and a signed agreement with the state of Washington. Neither happened by the deadline of March 15, 2014.

The Interstate 5 bridge costs $1 million each year to staff the structure’s maintenance crew and an additional $1.2 million annually for repairs. Within the next decade, the bridge will require a new axle pulley that will cost up to $12 million. Engineers have said the bridge would fall into the Columbia in a large earthquake.

Officials say the last new bridge was going to cost nearly $3 billion.

As 2017 gets rolling, commuters aren’t likely to see any immediate movement on a new Columbia River crossing.