Priest accused of hosting orgies, pimping out women

PADUA, Italy (KOIN) — An Italian Catholic priest is accused of organizing orgies in his church’s rectory and pimping out up to 15 women, the New York Daily News reports.

A bishop at the Church of San Lazzaro in Padua, Italy first received complaints about Father Andrea Contin in summer 2016. The 48-year-old priest was asked to leave while the church completed its own investigation.

But 3 female parishioners have since lodged formal complaints against Contin, leading police to do their own investigation, the International Business Times said.

Police reportedly seized a variety of sex toys, pornography concealed in boxes with the names of past popes and videos that allegedly show orgies at the church.

Contin is also accused of pimping out up to 15 women on wife-swapping websites and using his immoral earnings for expensive, exotic holidays with his lovers.

A prosecutor is investigating all of the allegations.