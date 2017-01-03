Portland’s new mayor used to be Republican, like Hales

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ted Wheeler will be publicly sworn in on Wednesday as Portland’s new mayor, replacing Charlie Hales.

He’ll be leading one of the most liberal cities in America. He has also become the second former Republican in a row elected to run the Rose City.

KOIN 6 Political Analyst Jim Moore said most Portland residents probably don’t know Wheeler used to be a Republican

“Portland is known as the Peoples’ Republic of Portland. It’s a Democratic stronghold. Republicans have a real hard time here. Yet we have Ted Wheeler and Charlie Hales who both used to be registered Republicans.” He said.

Moore said Wheeler and Hales are now Democrats who show shades of former Oregon Republicans like Tom McCall, Bob Packwood and Vic Atiyeh, before the Republican Party changed.

“It happened in the 1970s and 80s. The Reagan Revolution began to drive a lot of those moderate Republicans out. You either bought into the Reagan Revolution, or you didn’t. But a wave of Republicans left the party, and we saw that again as we got into the 2000s, with George W. Bush and the war in Iraq.” Moore said.

Despite his GOP roots, there clearly is no love between Hales and Republicans.

When the Oregon Republican Party called for Hales’ resignation after violent election protests, he responded, “I don’t know if I’ve ever said this in all my public life, but I will relish saying it now. No comment about the Oregon Republican Party.”

Wheeler announced new bureau assignments for city managers on Tuesday, giving Commissioner Chloe Eudaly (Steve Novick’s replacement) the Office of Neighborhood Involvement and Bureau of Development Services. Check out a complete list of assignments below.

“We ended up here because city government is not about partisanship. There’s some that comes up. What are you going to do about same-sex marriage? That’s a county issue, but you take a stance. But city government is about filling potholes. It’s about the practical things people see when they step out their door, and it’s just how well you can do that.” said Moore.

And now it’s Ted Wheeler’s turn.

Connie McCready was the last registered Republican to be Portland’s mayor. She was appointed in 1979, but it has been 60 years since the last Republican was elected.

Also interesting is the fact that Charlie Hales is the third Portland mayor in a row to only serve one term.

A year ago, he told KOIN 6 News the city should consider making the job a 6-year term instead of 4 so the mayor can get more done without having “to choose between running for office and serving the community.”