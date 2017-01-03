Porch pirate busted after snatching bait package

Related Coverage Teen driven by dad arrested for stealing bait package

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who snatched a package from the porch of a home in the Aloha area early New Year’s Day probably didn’t realize it was equipped with a tracking device that led deputies straight to him.

Jean Des Camps, 19, took the bait package and activated its tracking device around 2:15 a.m., according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies caught him walking just a few blocks away.

Camps was arrested and charged with second-degree theft. He is being held on $2,500 bail.

In December, the sheriff’s office used another bait package to catch Alexander Baumgardner. He was also arrested for second-degree theft.

“We’re trying to deter this type of crime,” Sgt. David Thompson previously said.

He said “porch pirates” tend to be common around the holidays and that the program has been “pretty successful”. They will do it again next holiday season.